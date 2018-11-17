Payton (ankle) will start at point guard for Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Payton will return from a nine game absence caused by an ankle sprain. Given his length of time on the sidelines he will presumably worked back into the swing of things a bit. He will rejoin Jrue Holiday in the Pelicans' backcourt.

