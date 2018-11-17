Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will start vs. Knicks
Payton (ankle) is starting Friday's game against New York, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Payton will return to the starting lineup after missing significant time with an ankle injury. He's appeared in five games this season and is averaging 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.
