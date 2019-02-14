Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Thursday
Payton (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against Oklahoma City, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Payton was questionable entering Thursday's game but it appears the team is taking a cautious approach with the point guard. He'll figure to return to the lineup after the All-Star break. Look for Frank Jackson and Tim Frazier to see some extra minutes while Payton is out.
