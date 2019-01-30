Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Wednesday
Payton is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets.
A sprained right ankle forced Payton to be a late scratch for Tuesday's win over the Rockets, and he hasn't recovered in time to suit up on the second half of a back-to-back. Frank Jackson drew the start Tuesday and is a strong candidate to do so again against the Nuggets.
