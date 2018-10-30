Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Wednesday
Payton (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Warriors.
Payton will miss a second straight contest Wednesday as he recovers from a sprained right ankle. Frank Jackson, Ian Clark and Tim Frazier are all candidates to help pick up point guard minutes. Payton's next chance to take the floor arrives Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
