Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Won't return with broken finger
Payton suffered a fractured finger in Friday's game against New York and has been ruled out, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Payton had just returned to the court from an extended absence as a result of a hamstring injury, and he could be out again for a few games. The Pelicans figure to provide an update on his status in the near future, but Jrue Holiday should shift over to point guard with Ian Clark seeing a bigger role at shooting guard if Payton is forced to miss time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will return Friday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will start vs. Knicks•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Playing, starting Friday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Expected to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Out Wednesday, targeting Friday•
-
Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Will be limited if available•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.