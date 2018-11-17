Payton suffered a fractured finger in Friday's game against New York and has been ruled out, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

Payton had just returned to the court from an extended absence as a result of a hamstring injury, and he could be out again for a few games. The Pelicans figure to provide an update on his status in the near future, but Jrue Holiday should shift over to point guard with Ian Clark seeing a bigger role at shooting guard if Payton is forced to miss time.