Hughes was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The forward's offensive repertoire seems to be NBA ready, as Hughes led the ACC in scoring last season with Syracuse. He averaged 19.0 points in addition to a steady 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Hughes will likely watch and learn from veteran JJ Redick while competing for minutes with E'Twaun Moore.