Hughes was traded from the Pelicans to the Jazz in exchange for cash and a future second-round pick. On Tuesday, he signed a contract with the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The forward's offensive repertoire seems to be NBA ready, as Hughes led the ACC in scoring last season with Syracuse. He averaged 19.0 points in addition to a steady 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. That said, he's unlikely to see a significant role as a rookie in a relatively crowded wing rotation for Utah.