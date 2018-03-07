Okafor (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Okafor missed the Pelicans' previous contest due to a sprained ankle and was subsequently labeled questionable for Tuestday's tilt. It appears pregame warmups have gone well for the veteran big man, as the team has ultimately decided to allow him to play. Barring any setbacks, expect him to take on his usual workload in the contest.