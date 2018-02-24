Okafor had just two points but added seven rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 124-123 victory over the Heat.

Okafor received the start, matching up with Hassan Whiteside. He is never going to more than a fill-in at center, to allow Anthony Davis to play his more preferred power-forward position. The blocks are nice, however, and he now has a total of 12 blocks in his last four games. He looks as though he is going to be getting up to 20 minutes per night and if you are desperately in need of some blocks, you could do worse. Just be prepared for little else other than rebounds.