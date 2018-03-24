Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Coming off bench Saturday
Okafor will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Anthony Davis is starting at center for the contest, with Darius Miller taking over at power forward. The Pelicans will be without Nikola Mirotic (hip) for the contest, so Okafor should still receive a sizable workload off the bench.
