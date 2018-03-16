Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Coming off bench Thursday
Okafor will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports. Nikola Mirotic will draw the start in his stead.
Coach Alvin Gentry has opted to shift his starting five, possibly in an attempt to counter coach Gregg Popovich's lineup, which features Kyle Anderson at power forward and LaMarcus Aldridge at center. Over the past five games, Okafor has averaged 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 20.6 minutes.
