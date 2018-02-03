Play

Okafor could make his Pelicans debut Saturday against the Timberwolves, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Okafor and the Pelicans finalized a 10-day deal earlier Saturday, and it's possible that the veteran big man could see some minutes off the bench for what's been an injury-depleted roster. For what it's worth, Okafor is not listed on the team's injury report, so at this time it appears he'll likely be available in some capacity.

