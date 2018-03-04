Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Downgraded to questionable Sunday
Okafor (ankle) has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Mavericks.
Okafor, whose right ankle sprain may have factored into the big man playing just four minutes against the Spurs last Wednesday, could miss additional time Sunday if he's ultimately ruled out or limited. Both Cheick Diallo and Nikola Mirotic could be in line for additional minutes alongside Anthony Davis in the Pelicans' frontcourt.
