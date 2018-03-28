Okafor posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 loss to the Pelicans.

While Okafor drew the start, it's Chieck Diallo who's been reaping the most benefits while Nikola Mirotic (hip) eases back into play. Once Mirotic is 100 percent, both Okafor and Diallo's production should take a big hit.