Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Grabs nine boards in start
Okafor posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 loss to the Pelicans.
While Okafor drew the start, it's Chieck Diallo who's been reaping the most benefits while Nikola Mirotic (hip) eases back into play. Once Mirotic is 100 percent, both Okafor and Diallo's production should take a big hit.
More News
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Will rejoin starting five Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Reclaims starting role Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Just short of double-double Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Productive in return to lineup•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...