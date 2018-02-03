Okafor has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Okafor has been out of the league since 2013, but has been working on a comeback in the G-League with the Delaware 87ers. The Pelicans originally offered their open roster spot to Terrence Jones, but ultimately decided to change course. It is unclear if the former No. 2 overall pick will have any chance to join the rotation, but he will do what he can to impress while with the team.