Play

Okafor has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Okafor has been out of the league since 2013, but has been working on a comeback in the G-League with the Delaware 87ers. The Pelicans originally offered their open roster spot to Terrence Jones, but ultimately decided to change course. It is unclear if the former No. 2 overall pick will have any chance to join the rotation, but he will do what he can to impress while with the team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories