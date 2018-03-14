Okafor scored 14 points (7-14 FG) while adding eight rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Hornets.

The shot attempts were a season high for Okafor, who scored in double digits for the second straight game. He remains a complementary player at best in a Pelicans offense dominated by Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo, but the 35-year-old should see a steady role down the stretch given the team's lack of depth up the middle.