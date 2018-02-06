Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Plays nine minutes in season debut
Okafor had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in nine minutes during Monday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.
Okafor made his season debut Monday, playing in his first NBA game (besides the preseason) since 2012-13. Fellow backup center Cheick Diallo saw 15 minutes while Anthony Davis played 35 minutes, so it seems that Pelicans' coach Alvin Gentry plans on pairing Davis with another big man for some stretches, especially when facing larger opposing lineups like the ones the Jazz trot out. Wednesday's matchup with the more up-tempo, small-ball Pacers might not provide the same opportunities for Okafor, but he could still see some time off the pine depending on how Diallo does.
