Okafor is probable for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain.

This is the first news of Okafor dealing with an ankle sprain, though he played just four minutes in the team's most recent game Wednesday against San Antonio, so the injury may have occurred then. It appears he isn't in too much pain, however, and will most likely take the floor. Excluding Wednesday's game, Okafor is averaging 5.5 points, 6.7 boards and 2.2 blocks across 17.8 minutes per game across the past six tilts.