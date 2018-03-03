Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Probable with ankle sprain Sunday
Okafor is probable for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain.
This is the first news of Okafor dealing with an ankle sprain, though he played just four minutes in the team's most recent game Wednesday against San Antonio, so the injury may have occurred then. It appears he isn't in too much pain, however, and will most likely take the floor. Excluding Wednesday's game, Okafor is averaging 5.5 points, 6.7 boards and 2.2 blocks across 17.8 minutes per game across the past six tilts.
More News
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Scores season-high 14 points in 19 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Signs on for rest of season•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Will start Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Scores eight points Monday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...