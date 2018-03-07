Okafor (ankle) generated nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Clippers.

The veteran big man ultimately missed only one game with his ankle sprain and was productive in his return. Okafor's playing time continues to be limited overall -- his 21 minutes Tuesday qualified as a season high -- but he's provided some serviceable scoring and rebounding production relative to those limited opportunities. He's been most valued for his defensive presence, as partly evidenced by his four games with multiple blocks and average of 1.6 rejections overall across nine contests.