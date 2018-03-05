Okafor (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Okafor was forced to sit out Sunday's game against the Mavericks with a sprained right ankle and is now in danger of missing a second straight contest. Look for the Pelicans to reevaluate their big man following Tuesday's morning shootaround and a final decision should be made on his availability shortly following that session. If Okafor were to remain out, Nikola Mirotic would likely pick up another start after posting 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes Sunday. Cheick Diallo would also likely see an elevated role once again after logging a 13-point, 15-rebound double-double across 23 minutes off the bench.