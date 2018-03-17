Okafor will re-enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Okafor came off the bench in favor of Nikola Mirotic Thursday, though it appears that was simply for a matchup reasons. Look for Okafor to rejoin the starting five Saturday, which should mean an uptick in minutes from the 12 he logged Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories