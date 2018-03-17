Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Reclaims starting role Saturday
Okafor will re-enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Okafor came off the bench in favor of Nikola Mirotic Thursday, though it appears that was simply for a matchup reasons. Look for Okafor to rejoin the starting five Saturday, which should mean an uptick in minutes from the 12 he logged Thursday.
