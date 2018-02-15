Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Returns to bench Wednesday
Okafor will come off the bench as Nikola Mirotic returns to the starting lineup, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Okafor's move to the starting lineup lasted just one game, as he returns the bench Wednesday. His move to the bench shouldn't be seen as a demotion, as his move into the starting lineup was a matchup-based decision. In his three games with the Pelicans, Okafor is averaging 5.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.
