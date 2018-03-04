Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Ruled out Sunday
Okafor (ankle) will not play Sunday against Dallas, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
A sprained right ankle will keep Okafor out of the lineup Sunday, so the Pelicans will revert back to Nikola Mirotic as the starting power forward, with Anthony Davis shifting up to center. Cheick Diallo could also be in line for increased minutes off the bench.
