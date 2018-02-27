Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Scores season-high 14 points in 19 minutes
Okafor offered 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 125-116 win over the Suns.
Okafor continues to provide interior toughness and veteran savvy as the starter alongside Anthony Davis, which is why the Pelicans opted to sign him for the remainder of the season. Cheick Diallo was a healthy scratch in this one for the first time this month, and coach Alvin Gentry clearly doesn't trust the sophomore as much as Okafor. Okafor shouldn't be counted on to play a ton of minutes or produce much, but he does provide Davis some relief in terms of banging with the bigger bodies for 15-20 minutes per night.
