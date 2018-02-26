Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Signs on for rest of season
The Pelicans agreed to sign Okafor for the rest of the season Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
With the second of Okafor's 10-day contracts with New Orleans set to expire in the near future, the Pelicans elected to commit to the veteran for the final month-plus of the season after he impressed in six outings with the team. In his first NBA action since the 2012-13 campaign, Okafor has provided a much-needed defensive presence alongside frontcourt mate Anthony Davis while entering the starting lineup in place of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles), who will miss the rest of the season. Okafor is averaging 3.7 points (on 34.6 percent shooting from the field), 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game, but with his playing time unlikely to pick up much from here, the 35-year-old isn't a particularly interesting fantasy option.
More News
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Will start Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Scores eight points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Plays nine minutes in season debut•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...