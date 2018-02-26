The Pelicans agreed to sign Okafor for the rest of the season Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

With the second of Okafor's 10-day contracts with New Orleans set to expire in the near future, the Pelicans elected to commit to the veteran for the final month-plus of the season after he impressed in six outings with the team. In his first NBA action since the 2012-13 campaign, Okafor has provided a much-needed defensive presence alongside frontcourt mate Anthony Davis while entering the starting lineup in place of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles), who will miss the rest of the season. Okafor is averaging 3.7 points (on 34.6 percent shooting from the field), 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game, but with his playing time unlikely to pick up much from here, the 35-year-old isn't a particularly interesting fantasy option.