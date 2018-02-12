Okafor will pick up the start at power forward for Monday's game against the Pistons, Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley reports.

Initial reports indicated that Nikola Mirotic would start as usual, though it now appears the Pelicans will be making a late switch. Instead, Okafor will draw the start in an attempt to add more of a defensive presence to the top unit, which sends Mirotic back to the bench. Despite picking up the start, it seems likely that Mirotic will still see the bulk of the workload, so the promotion may not mean a huge bump in usage for Okafor. Okafor posted four points, eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 20 minites Friday against the 76ers.