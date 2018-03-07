Okafor (ankle) will start at center in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Okafor missed Saturday's tilt with a sprained ankle, but he'll limit his absence to just one game and will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit. Despite starting, Okafor continues to see minutes in the teens most nights, which keeps him off the radar in the bulk of season-long fantasy leagues. Look for Nikola Mirotic to shift to the bench in the corresponding move.