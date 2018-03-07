Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday
Okafor (ankle) will start at center in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Okafor missed Saturday's tilt with a sprained ankle, but he'll limit his absence to just one game and will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit. Despite starting, Okafor continues to see minutes in the teens most nights, which keeps him off the radar in the bulk of season-long fantasy leagues. Look for Nikola Mirotic to shift to the bench in the corresponding move.
More News
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Available Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Downgraded to questionable Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Probable with ankle sprain Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Scores season-high 14 points in 19 minutes•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...