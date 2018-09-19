Okafor was waived by the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Okafor re-joined the league last season at age 34 after being out since the 2012-13 season. He appeared in 26 games (19 starts) and averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 block in 13.6 minutes. The Pelicans signed Julius Randle in the offseason in the wake of losing DeMarcus Cousins, and the organization seems to feel that Randle can handle a significant chunk of reserve center minutes. Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor are also in the fold at the position. It's possible the veteran secures a training camp deal and/or ends up making a final NBA roster, as he showed he can still provide solid defense and rebounding in backup minutes.