Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Will start Wednesday
Okafor will get the start Wednesday against the Lakers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
After being initially reported he would return to the bench, Okafor will start his second consecutive game for the Pelicans. Okafor was productive in his last start, providing eight points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes, however Nikola Mirotic saw the bulk of the minutes, playing 29. This will likely be the case once again, limiting Okafor's fantasy value.
More News
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Scores eight points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Plays nine minutes in season debut•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Could make Pels debut Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Joins Pelicans•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...