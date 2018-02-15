Okafor will get the start Wednesday against the Lakers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

After being initially reported he would return to the bench, Okafor will start his second consecutive game for the Pelicans. Okafor was productive in his last start, providing eight points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes, however Nikola Mirotic saw the bulk of the minutes, playing 29. This will likely be the case once again, limiting Okafor's fantasy value.