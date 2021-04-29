Bledsoe had 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Bledsoe is playing well right now, going against everything we have seen from his this season. The veteran has struggled to get anything going up until recently and so there is certainly an element of doubt when it comes to believing what we are seeing. That said, he has a proven track record and so if you need steals and assists, feel free to give him a look.