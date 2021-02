Bledsoe had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 144-113 win over the Grizzlies.

The 31-year-old has now attempted single-digit shots in each of the past four games, and he's shooting 39.3 percent from the field during that stretch. Bledsoe will look to get back on track in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus Portland.