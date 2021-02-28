Bledsoe scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.

Bledsoe's 19 points were his highest mark in his last 10 games. His involvement in the Pelicans' offense has increased of late, as he's attempted double-digit shots from the field in three consecutive contests. Though he's matching a career-low by averaging 0.8 steals per game on the season, Bledsoe now has at least one steal in that same three-game span.