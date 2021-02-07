Bledsoe recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 118-109 win over the Grizzlies.

After scoring only five points against the Pacers on Friday, Bledsoe cranked up his shot attempts and nailed four three-pointers in the win. Although the 30-year old isn't posting the same numbers that he had in Milwaukee, his ability to explode with huge lines occurs at a higher frequency. Some disappointing evenings are an unfortunate result, but the overall effect is an upward trend. The synergy with his teammates seems to improve nightly, and if he can keep his shot attempts up, a career season could be on the horizon.