Bledsoe provided 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 26 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 120-103 win over the Clippers.

With Zion Williamson (23 points on 11 field-goal attempts) taking on a more muted role than usual offensively, Bledsoe was the Pelicans' surprise leader in usage (29.3 percent) in the win. Though Bledsoe was able to burn one of his former teams with a quality stat line, the inconsistency he's shown of late will make it difficult to rely on him replicating this sort of outing with any regularity. He was held to single-digit scoring in four of the Pelicans' prior six games while topping 25 minutes in just two of those contests.