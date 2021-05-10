Bledsoe produced 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-9 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 112-110 win over the Hornets.

A disappointment for much of the season, Bledsoe has turned it on at the right time for those that stayed patient and rostered him through the fantasy playoffs. He established a new season high in assists Sunday while falling only four points shy of matching his best scoring total. Over his last five games, Bledsoe is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 dimes, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor.