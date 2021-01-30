Bledsoe finished with 25 points (9-21 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, two boards and one block in 34 minutes of a 131-126 win against the Bucks on Friday.

Bledsoe matched a career-high seven three-pointers made in the game against his former team. It was his third straight game with double-digit points, marking his second longest streak of the season. He'll face the Rockets on Saturday.