Bledsoe managed 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals during Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

The veteran recored double figures for a third time over the past four games although Bledsoe hasn't scored more than 12 points since Feb. 12 against Dallas. Ever since Bledsoe's six-game stretch when he averaged 18.5 points from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3, the guard is managing just 10.0 points while shooting 43.2 percent overall from the field over his past 10 games before Wednesday.