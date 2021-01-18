Bledsoe tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 128-123 win over the Kings.

New Orleans deployed Bledsoe off the bench in its previous contest Friday against the Lakers after he was a game-time decision due to eye irritation, but he reclaimed his familiar spot in the starting five Sunday. With Lonzo Ball (knee) sidelined, Bledsoe took on more scoring responsibilities, but his assist total was disappointing while Nickeil Alexander-Walker stuck in the lineup as the team's point guard. Ball could be back as soon as Tuesday's game at Utah, and Bledsoe will likely see his fantasy value take a slight hit once that happens.