Bledsoe totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 46 minutes Thursday in the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Magic.

It wasn't the most efficient of shooting efforts for Bledsoe, but it was one of his best all-around performances this season. He posted five boards and five dimes in the same game for just the fifth time this season, and it was the first time he had multiple blocks and steals in the same contest. He appears to have gotten back on track as he has scored in double figures in four straight after doing so just three times in his previous 10 outings.