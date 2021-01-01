Bledsoe had 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) and three boards in Thursday's win over the Thunder.

Bledsoe had been mired in a slump over the past week, stringing together three straight games in which he failed to score more than seven points. But he was able to break out of it Thursday, helping the Pelicans to a 33-point victory on the road. Bledsoe appears to be locked into the starting shooting guard spot, though his shooting struggles (30.8% 3PT on 5.2 3PA/G) will be something to monitor as the year progresses.