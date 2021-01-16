Bledsoe (eye) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Bledsoe was considered a game-time decision and has ultimately gotten the green light. Barring any setbacks, he could see a relatively healthy workload, as Lonzo Ball (knee) is sidelined.
