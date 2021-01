Bledsoe had 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in Monday's loss to the Pacers.

After a string of rough outings early on, Bledsoe has straightened things out of late, averaging 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over his last two games, while shooting 50 percent from the field in that span.