Bledsoe contributed 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to Chicago.

Bledsoe played a season-high 42 minutes in the loss, matching his season-best of 10 assists. After seeing his minutes drop to the mid-twenties only two weeks ago, the veteran point guard has turned things around in a big way. He has been a top-50 player over the past week and heads into the All-Star break playing his best basketball of the season. It remains to be seen whether his role is sustainable moving forward but at this point, you simply hang on and wait for the outcome.