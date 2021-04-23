Bledsoe posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 win over the Magic.

The 31-year-old's five three-pointers were the most he's made since Jan. 29. Bledsoe's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted seven, 13, six, eight, 22, six, and 15 over his last seven games, respectively. Despite his inconsistencies, the 11-year guard continues to start for the 11th-seeded Pelicans and should provide decent points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers the rest of the way.