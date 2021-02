Bledsoe logged six points (1-9 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 loss to the Pistons.

Bledsoe had plenty of looks from beyond the arc Sunday, but he only converted on 11.1 percent of his attempts in the loss to Detroit. He was somewhat effective on the boards, but the 31-year-old has struggled to generate much consistency during his first year with the Pelicans.