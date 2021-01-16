Bledsoe notched seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, two assists and a block across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Lakers.

Bledsoe missed the Jan. 13 contest against the Clippers, so the lone fact that he was able to see the court Friday should be a positive sign for the veteran. Considering Bledsoe had started every game before missing the aforementioned game against the Clippers, he could return to the starting lineup as soon as Sunday at Sacramento, where the Pelicans will attempt to end their current five-game losing streak.