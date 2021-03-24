Bledsoe provided two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Lakers.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the young players took over Tuesday's easy victory against the shorthanded Lakers. Bledsoe has struggled mightily lately. Over the past eight games, he's averaged 5.5 points on 28.6 percent shooting from the field, 20.8 percent from three and 58.3 percent from the charity stripe. That's in addition to just 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.6 minutes. The Pelicans could be looking to unload the veteran at the trade deadline, but there probably aren't many suitors.