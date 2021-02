Bledsoe logged five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Friday's 114-113 win over the Pacers.

Bledsoe had scored in double figures during each of the last six games, but he only attempted six shots in Friday's narrow victory. Although he was the only starter who didn't top 10 points against Indiana, Bledsoe is averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 32.1 minutes per game across the past seven contests.