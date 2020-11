Bledsoe was traded along with George Hill and draft compensation from the Bucks to the Pelicans on Mondays in exchange for Jrue Holiday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bledsoe's time in Milwaukee is up after struggling to shoot the ball in the postseason for the second straight year. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 61 regular-season contests in 2019.